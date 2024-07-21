Dramatic scenes as car crashed into an electricity box bursting into flames in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car crashed into an electricity box late last night immediately bursting into flames in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Bawtry at about 11.40pm when a Mini Cooper made what has been described, by one eye wtiness as, “a high-speed turn at the traffic lights towards Gainsborough Road.

They said: “Driver was speeding around the sharp corner at around 50 miles per hour, when the car veered onto the opposite side of the road. In a last-minute swerve, the car crashed into an electrical box on the pavement and immediately burst into flames.”

They told the Free Press that both the driver and the passenger fled the scene as emergency services, including the police and fire brigade, were called.