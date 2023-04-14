Dozens of reports of flashers and voyeurs in Doncaster as city second worst in county

A flasher or peeping tom is reported in Sheffield twice a week, new figures show and Barnsley and Rotherham have also seen nearly 50 incidents in total.

The figures have been obtained through a Freedom of Information request to South Yorkshire Police, after a number of high profile appeals by police across South Yorkshire following incidents in the county, including ‘voyeurs’ in changing rooms at Primark, Sheffield, and Barnsley Metrodome.

Statistics show in 2022, there were 83 cases of flashers investigated in Sheffield. These consisted of incidents recorded as indecent exhibition, or committing or conspiring to commit an act outraging public decency. They also showed 23 reports of voyeurism in the city.

Police in Doncaster have investigated dozens of reports of flashing and voyeurism.

Figures for the rest of South Yorkshire showed there were 23 flashers in Barnsley, 44 in Doncaster and 25 in Rotherham.

Barnsley saw 15 cases of voyeurism recorded, while there were 15 in Doncaster and six in Rotherham.

Voyeurism hit the headlines last year when disgraced Sheffield nurse Paul Grayson, then aged 51, of Woodstock Road, Sheffield was jailed for 12 years, convicted of charges including 14 counts of voyeurism, while working at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Sheffield Crown Court heard he had filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients. He was slated by a judge for ‘bringing shame on an honourable profession’. He was also struck off as a nurse.

Police appeals last year included an investigation in August after two women were left ‘shaken and distressed’ after a man allegedly attempted to secretly film them as they used a changing room cubicle at the Primark store in Sheffield city centre. Officers also investigated in December, after a woman reported seeing a mobile phone camera above her as she was getting changed at the Metrodome in Barnsley.