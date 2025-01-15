Dozens of police officers take to Doncaster city centre streets for Safer City day of action.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of officers and workers from partner agencies have taken to the streets of Doncaster city centre today as part of a targeted and proactive day of action to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

On Monday (13 January), police launched the Safer City week of action – a proactive policing operation which reaffirms the commitment to keeping people safe in Doncaster city centre.

Today (15 January), a series of intelligence-led activities are taking place across the city centre, with dedicated retail crime operations, plain-clothed patrols and a knife arch in the busy Frenchgate and Interchange areas.

Teams were deployed to various parts of the city centre and surrounding area following a public briefing earlier this morning in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The briefing was attended by representatives from City of Doncaster Council, who recently pledged to spend £1m on new safety measures in the city centre as part of their Safer City initiative, which South Yorkshire Police are supporting.

Yesterday, police announced that eight people had been arrested so far as part of the week of action and this morning, there have been a further seven arrests.

Chief Inspector Louise Kent, who is leading the Safer City week of action, said: “We’ve got officers deployed on various assignments and activities all over the city centre today as part of our continued commitment to keeping you safe in Doncaster.

“Every day, our officers work hard to combat crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre and today’s day of action is our opportunity to showcase just how dedicated we are to that ultimate goal.

“A retail crime operation will see officers carry out patrols in hotspot locations, engage with local business and target outstanding suspects following the gathering of crucial pieces of intelligence.

“There will also be a knife arch in operation to deter anyone intent on bringing dangerous weapons into our city centre as well as operations by Trading Standards, immigration services and our Modern Slavery Human Trafficking team who will look to safeguard those at risk of exploitation.

“Officers will work with the council to ensure the terms of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) are being adhered to, with a series of pop-up police stalls also in action to give us the chance to talk to you directly about the work we are doing and for you to ask us about any questions, queries or concerns you may have.

“If you do see our officers out and about, please do speak to them if there is something you wish to raise.

“Remember, they are there to help you and keep you safe and we want to encourage active lines of communication between the police and members of the public so that we can work together to tackle crime and bring offenders to justice.”