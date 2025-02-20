Dozens of illegal easily convertible blank firing firearms handed in to police as weapon amnesty continues.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just over a week remaining of an amnesty for blank firing firearms, police are urging those in possession of a top-venting blank firearm (TVBFs) to visit one of the amnesty locations in South Yorkshire.

Tests by the National Crime Agency (NCA) have shown that four specific types of TVBFs are readily convertible and therefore illegal.

TVBFs are legal to buy in the UK without a licence by people over the age of 18 – unless they are readily convertible.

In 2024, the testing of four Turkish models, Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow, showed they were readily convertible with common tools without specialist skills.

The four brands have been shown to be illegal under section 1(6) of the Firearms Act 1982, meaning that they are prohibited firearms under section 5 (1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of our Armed Crime Team, said: “If you are in possession of one of these blank firing weapons you still have time to hand them in.

“So far, we have had 25 TVBFs surrendered to us – including 14 Turkish manufactured TVBFs. If you are in doubt whether yours is one of the brands, I would encourage you to hand it in.”

The amnesty will be running till 28 February. It will provide owners an opportunity to hand in a TVBFs at police stations around South Yorkshire to avoid later prosecution.

The locations in South Yorkshire are: Main Street, Rotherham; Snig Hill, Sheffield; College Road, Doncaster; Churchfields, Barnsley.

To ensure safety when transporting a TVBF, please:

Place the item in a bag or box to keep it out of public sight

Make a specific journey solely for this purpose to minimise the time spent in public

Upon arrival, inform the staff at the front counter that you are there to hand in a firearm before presenting it to them

DI Moss added: “Getting these weapons off of the streets of South Yorkshire is a priority as they make up a large proportion of firearms discharges and recoveries in the county posing a significant threat to the public.

“We are asking for the public’s help in removing these weapons from the streets and preventing them from getting into the wrong hands.

“Additionally, if you remain in possession of one of these illegal weapons, not only do you risk being handed a considerable jail sentence, but the weapons pose a danger to members of your local community.”