Dozens of honour-based abuse offences recorded in South Yorkshire

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:36 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dozens of honour-based abuse offences were recorded in South Yorkshire last year, new figures show.

Honour-based abuse is a crime or incident committed to protect or defend the "honour" of a family or community. It can include forced marriage, domestic abuse, sexual violence, and threats to kill.

Home Office figures show 64 HBA-related offences were recorded by South Yorkshire Police in the year to March.

It was a fall from 89 the year before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dozens of honour-based abuse offences recorded in South Yorkshire.Dozens of honour-based abuse offences recorded in South Yorkshire.
Dozens of honour-based abuse offences recorded in South Yorkshire.

Across England and Wales, 2,755 HBA-related offences were recorded by the police last year, a fall of 8% from the year before and the first decrease since records began in 2020.

Of the offences last year, 111 were for female genital mutilation – up from 86 the year before. Forced marriage offences also rose from 173 offences in 2022-23 to 201 last year.

A spokesperson for Karma Nirvana, a charity for victims and survivors of the abuse, said: "The 8% decline in police-recorded HBA offences, despite a 13% rise in cases handled by Karma Nirvana's national Honour Based Abuse helpline, raises significant concerns.

"This drop may indicate ongoing challenges in accurately identifying, recording, and reporting HBA within police forces, rather than an actual decrease in HBA incidents."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said the annual report on the offence "remains limited in scope" as it fails to capture "key details" such as the age of victims forced into marriage.

The charity urged the Government to improve data collection and called for the adoption of an honour based abuse statutory definition alongside training for frontline officers.

The Home Office said changes in May 2023 were made to the counting for conduct crimes such as stalking, harassment and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The requirement to record two crimes when one of them was a conduct crime was removed, which has led to a reduction in offences often associated with conduct crimes, such as malicious communications.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While this may have affected the level of HBA-related offences recorded in the last year, the Home Office said that it is not clear that this change is the main driver for the fall in these offences.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "'Honour-based' abuse is a serious form of abuse that nobody should have to experience, which is why we are tackling it through our mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.

"The Government will use every tool at its disposal to bring perpetrators to justice and ensure victims receive the support they deserve."

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice