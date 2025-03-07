Over 40 blank firing guns have been handed over in South Yorkshire after a month-long amnesty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, police forces cross the country took part in a campaign aimed at the owners of specific models of top venting blank firers (TVBFs).

Tests by the National Crime Agency (NCA) have shown that four types of TVBFs are readily convertible and therefore illegal. The four Turkish models are Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four brands have been shown to be illegal under section 1(6) of the Firearms Act 1982, meaning that they are prohibited firearms under section 5 (1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

Dozens of blank firing guns handed in during amnesty.

The amnesty gave owners an opportunity to hand in TVBFs at police stations across all four districts in South Yorkshire.

A total of 34 Turkish TVBFs and 11 other brands of TVBFs were handed it – totalling 45 blank firing firearms surrendered during the month-long campaign.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of our Armed Crime Team, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped make South Yorkshire a safer place by handing over these blank firers.

“Over the last two years, these types of firearms make up a significant proportion of discharges and recoveries in our patch.”