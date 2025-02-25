Dozens of bags of cannabis plants and paraphernalia dumped in Doncaster country lane

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 12:55 BST

A Doncaster dog walker was shocked to discover dozens of waste flytipped, and on closer inspection realised it was from a cannabis cultivation.

The discovery was found yesteday and this morning a council truck was removing the rubbish bags.

The eye witness who contacted the Free Press said: “The guy confirmed that they contained cannabis and told me that there were blue cylinders that had contained the additive they use to improve growing.

"When I arrived, at about 8.30, he had loaded his truck to its maximum weight and would return for the rest of the bags before dealing with the three loads on Daw Lane in Wadworth.”

The dumped waste.

He continued: “He said that the dumpers have just discovered Wadworth. Both lanes serve only a farm and, on Daw Lane, a sewage plant.

“The items on Daw Lane are a mix of cannabis-related, building materials and household materials.

“The council guy said he’d be on these two lanes for the day.”

