Dopey thief nicked as Doncaster police find him pushing £100 of meat along street in trolley

Suspicious police officers eyed the man with a trolley full of top of the range steaks near to the Tesco branch in Edenthorpe.

And when he failed to provide a receipt or an explanation for the haul of BBQ favourites, he was promptly nicked by police.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday, officers were waiting at the temporary traffic lights on Doncaster Road, Edenthorpe, when a male strolled past pushing a Tesco trolley along the path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was spotted pushing a trolley full of steak along a main road in Doncaster.

"Officers attempted to advise the male to return the trolley to which he smiled, waved and carried on his way.

"Officers followed this male on to Church Balk where they caught up with him and advised he should return the trolley to Tesco.

"Inside the trolley was £102 worth of steak and lamb, ideal for a BBQ!

"Unfortunately the male didn’t have a receipt, and his explanation of how he came by these items was questionable.

"The male was arrested on suspicion of theft and subsequently charged to court. The items were returned to Tesco – every little helps.”

Anyone with information about theft in South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police to report crime on 101 or 999 in an emergency.