Dopey driver dubbed 'criminal mastermind' arrested after fleeing police in Doncaster

The 19-year-old driver and a female passenger were both held by police after a pursuit all the way from Thorne to Doncaster town centre – which ended when the driver, who was also in possession of a large amount of drugs, tried to hide in a shop doorway.

Describing the incident, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “We know you love a criminal mastermind story, so settle down for this one.

"The driver of this car spoke to our officer in Thorne last night, face to face, and then drove off before we got chance to get him out of the car.

Police arrested the driver after a pursuit between Thorne and Doncaster.

"He then continued to drive off very dangerously from Thorne centre all the way to Doncaster centre, where he abandoned the car.

"We were ably assisted by the police aircraft who watched him go and hide in a shop and he was duly arrested doing his best shop worker impression.

"It turned out he was disqualified already and awaiting court for some similar offences, as well as in possession of a large amount of drugs.

"Whilst detaining him, the passenger from the car, who turned out to be the owner, got in it and drove away.

"It didn't take a super sleuth to work out where it was going and we met her as she returned home.”

“The driver, a 19 year old local male, has been charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and failing to stop, as well as being in breach of the bail conditions he was set to keep him out of cars.

“He has been remanded to court to discuss with them why he can't stop driving. There will be further enquiries made in relation to the drugs.

"The owner of the car has been reported for permitting the above driving offences, as well as obstructing police, and the vehicle seized.”