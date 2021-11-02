Doncaster's Phillip Hartley faces three day Crown Court trial over racist attack on pub landlord

Appearing via videolink from HMP Doncaster in a brief hearing earlier today, Hartley, 38, was told that he will go on trial on March 30 next year to face charges relating to an incident in Doncaster town centre in October 2020.

Hartley, formerly of Christ Church Road but who had recently moved to a new address in Mexborough, faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

The offence, which is alleged to have taken place at the Masons Arms at the Market Place in Doncaster town centre last October 20 was racially aggravated, the charge said.

Phillip Hartley has pleaded not guilty to a racially aggravated assault in Doncaster last year.