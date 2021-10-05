Doncaster's Phillip Hartley elects trial at Crown Court over racist attack on pub landlord

In a chaotic appearance via videolink from prison at Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier today, Hartley repeatedly refused to enter a plea which was eventually accepted by District Judge Gillian Young as a not guilty plea.

The bareknuckle boxer, 38, formerly of Christ Church Road but who had recently moved to a new address in Mexborough, faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

The offence, which is alleged to have taken place at the Masons Arms at the Market Place in Doncaster town centre last October 20 was racially aggravated, the charge said.

Phillip Hartley stands accused of a racially aggravated assault against a Doncaster pub landlord.

Insisting on being called ‘sir’ or ‘the man Phillip’ during the hearing, the case had previously been adjourned on a number of occasions after Hartley, who also uses the alias Phillip L’Estrange, refused to leave his cell.

Constantly speaking over and insulting District Judge Young with threats that she would ‘burn in hell,’ Hartley had to be restrained by prison guards as he hurled abuse at the camera.

He said: “I, a man called Phillip, will stand in front of the Crown” after electing trial by jury.

He will appear before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on November 2.

In a separate incident, Hartley was also sentenced to four weeks imprisonment after being found guilty of a charge of disordely behaviour after being arrested in St Sepulchre Gate in Doncaster town centre in March.

District Judge Young heard how Hartley had made a number of violent and abusive threats towards a Doncaster Council employee and had earlier found him guilty in his absence.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.