Doncaster’s most serious violent crime incidents 'return to pre-lockdown levels'​​​​​​​

Doncaster town centre has the highest number of the most serious violent crime incidents in the borough

Crimes classed by police as most serious violence (MSV) includes murder, attempt murder, manslaughter, wounding with intent, attempt wounding with intent and causing death by dangerous driving.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s PCC, states that “significant increases” were seen of this type of crime in 2020.

However, Doncaster has seen a five percent decrease in MSV crimes in the last 12 months – from 485 offences to 458 offences recorded from September 2020 to August 2021.

The report adds that there was a “downward trend” of MSV crimes until February 2021, which have since returned to pre-lockdown levels “in recent months”.

“Some of this is explained by the reopening of the night-time economy and an ongoing feud between criminal groups in the borough, which has resulted in a number of serious assaults and firearms discharges,” adds the report.

During 2021, there have been 24 MSV incidents in Mexborough, which is the joint second highest ward in Doncaster for MSV, behind the town centre and joint with Wheatley.

“In the last six-month period the disruption and enforcement activity in Mexborough has resulted in 30 police and 10 partnership disruptions being recorded.

“These have included multiple arrests, six weapons, two vehicles, £8,000 cash, 2100 cannabis plants and quantities of heroin and spice recovered,” adds the report.

