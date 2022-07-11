Doncaster's city centre inconsiderate car parkers are facing fines as officers clampdown

Doncaster's city centre inconsiderate car parkers are facing fines as officers clampdown on unthinking drivers.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:25 pm

Doncaster Central NPT officers were on patrol on Netherhall Road over the weekend when they had to deal with yet another thoughtless piece of motoring.

A spokesman said: “We regularly get reports from frustrated residents, business owners and bus drivers, about inconsiderate parking in the area causing issues on the road.

“We are working in partnership with Doncaster Council to deal with these issues.

Inconsiderate parkers face fines

“The driver of the purple Audi has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for causing an unnecessary obstruction.

“Sadly for him putting your hazard lights on while you nip to the shop for an energy drink does not excuse you from blocking somebody in.”

Anyone who ishes to report a criminal matter should call 101.

Think before you park up!

*The Facebook response to this article was quite remarkable, read the comments by visiting the Doncaster Central NOT site on https://www.facebook.com/doncastercentralnpt

