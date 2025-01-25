Doncaster woman who bragged about 'running this town' is jailed after being caught selling drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster drug dealer who bragged about wanting to "run this town" has been jailed for over two years after admitting to supplying crack cocaine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Jones, aged 26, was investigated as part of Operation Dream Alpha - a covert operation brought in to crack down on drug dealing networks and county lines in Doncaster.

Jones supplied wraps of crack cocaine for the "ring and bring" Star line, which operated around the Wheatley area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining more about Jones' criminality is Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith: "Jones was caught supplying drugs in Doncaster city centre, with her brashness seeing her tell people to 'spread the word' about her as a supplier.

Millie Jones.

"She thought she was untouchable, and even said she wanted to 'run this town', but little did she know we were building up a strong case against her."

Jones, of no fixed abode, was arrested and subsequently charged with supplying crack cocaine. She was also later charged with failing to surrender to court bail at the appointed time.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (20 January), Jones was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, bringing the total number of years of prison sentences for Operation Dream Alpha to over 140 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the recent sentencing of three Doncaster drug dealers who were jailed for over 15 years in total for supplying harmful Class A substances.

DS Smith said: "Jones had no choice but to plead guilty thanks to the diligent evidence and intelligence gathering by the team working on Operation Dream Alpha and I am pleased an immediate custodial sentence has been passed.

"What may seem like an innocent street deal has much wider implications, with the use and supply of drugs often funding organised crime gangs who operate in Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire.

"Through Dream Alpha, we have been able to significantly disrupt their influence and activities by bringing drug dealers to justice and getting them off our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More defendants are set to be sentenced in the coming weeks and months and I want to reassure the public that we are not resting on our laurels and we are continuing to take action against those suspected of drug offences in our city."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Some people may wish to report this type of information anonymously. If so, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.