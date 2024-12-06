Doncaster woman who attacked taxi driver in violent robbery is jailed
The victim had wire pulled around his neck during the robbery before he was punched several times to the head and the face.
While this was happening, yob Casey Wilkins started searching the taxi and managed to take the driver's change bag and wallet from his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Officers were alerted to the disturbance in Christ Church Road with Wilkins soon arrested by officers and brought into custody.
While in custody, Wilkins was spotted on CCTV desperately trying to hide the cash she had stolen from her victim, with a further search of her person leading to the discovery of £120 in five pound notes.
Wilkins, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery and on Monday (2 December) she was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.
DC Joseph Albutt, in charge of the case, said: "Officers responded promptly, leading to Wilkins being arrested within minutes of the offence.
"The level of incriminating evidence against her meant she had no choice but to plead guilty and I am pleased she has now been given a significant custodial sentence.
"This was a violent attack on an innocent taxi driver going about his daily business.
"We take reports of robbery very seriously and we see first-hand the impact it has on victims. We hope this reassures you that we will always endeavour to investigate and take action against perpetrators of these crimes and will seek to deliver justice on behalf of victims."