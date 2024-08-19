Doncaster woman repeatedly sexually abused and raped by dad launches charity to help others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster woman who was repeatedly sexually abused and raped as a child by her father is launching a charity to help others in similar horrendous situations.

Shannon Clifton is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, who became a mother while still a child herself.

She explained: “I have faced challenges that have shaped my life in profound ways. After years of healing, I’ve found strength in my journey, and I’m now channeling that strength into a mission to help others who have experienced similar traumas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon, who is now 19, was repeatedly raped by her binman father Shane Ray Clifton until the age of 14.

Shannon Clifton - a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

Shannon, who grew up in Chaddesden which is a suburb of Derby, said she went to live with her father, aged five, when her parents split up.

She was raped up to four times a day and, at the age of 13, gave birth to her father's child, who was later adopted.

The horrific abuse eventually came to an end when Clifton, aged 36, was jailed for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his sentence was later reduced to 10 years leading her to flee her Derby home in fear of when he is released from jail.

Shannon continued: “I am launching a charity dedicated to providing safe refuges and retreats for women and children who have survived sexual abuse. These spaces will offer not just shelter, but also a place for healing, empowerment, and renewal.

“In addition to creating these safe spaces, I’m committed to helping survivors share their stories and raising awareness about the impact of abuse.

"With the funds I am raising, I plan to give talks in care homes, schools, and other settings to educate children, parents, and care home staff about the effects of abuse. By fostering understanding and empathy, we can create a more supportive environment for those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moreover, I will be using these funds to offer self-defense classes for women, empowering them to reclaim their sense of safety and confidence.”

Shannon has a GoFundMe page and is hoping to raise £5,000, donations towards the charity can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/shannon-clifton-foundation?attribution_id=sl:122c67ab-c64b-44a4-9514-54e3c6adef66&lang=en_GB&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link