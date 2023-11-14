News you can trust since 1925
A Doncaster woman has been remanded in custody accused of sending offensive and abusive messages and perverting the course of justice.
40-year-old Sarah Vallance, of no fixed abode, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, a public order offence and sending communications of an offensive nature, A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

She appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday 13 November and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 21 November.