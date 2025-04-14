Doncaster woman on way to football match hit with such force by escaping thief she sustained a fatal head inujry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for manslaughter after fatally injuring a woman in Sunderland while attempting to escape from a security guard.

Joseph Smith fled from the premises on High Street West in Sunderland shortly before 12pm on Saturday, October 26, after stealing items from the store.

The 37-year-old then collided with passerby Christine Vasey, from the Doncaster area, who was on her way to watch a football match at the Stadium of Light.

Christine, aged 68, was knocked over with such force that she sustained a serious head injury.

Christine from Doncaster suffered a fatal head injury. Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

Emergency services attended the scene, and she was taken to hospital where she sadly died as a result of her injuries on November 1.

Smith, of Halstead Square, Sunderland, was swiftly arrested and charged with manslaughter, theft, assault and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to all counts at Newcastle Crown Court in February and appeared before the same court today (Monday) where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Inspector Steven Brown of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation team said: “This is a tragic case, and our thoughts remain with Christine’s family who are having to mourn the unexpected loss of their loved one.

Thief Joseph Smith. Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission.

“I know that today’s result is no compensation for the loss of Christine’s life, but I do hope it brings some comfort to her family and loved ones.

“The outcome of this crime shows why we take every offence seriously.

“There’s no place in our communities for any type of criminality and we will continue to do all we can to deal robustly with those who choose a life of crime.”

Following today’s sentencing, Christine’s family have shared the following words: “Christine’s death has shocked and saddened all of us.

“We’ll remember her as the intelligent and vibrant professional woman that she was.

“She lived life to the full, balancing her zeal for her family, her business, her thrill for travelling and her love of Sunderland AFC.

“We’ll now take solace at the custodial sentence served today and we hope the offender takes time to reflect upon the horror that his reckless actions brought on us.”