A Doncaster woman’s handbag was stolen by a burglar who confronted her in her bedroom.

South Yorkshire Police said the intruder broke into a house in King’s Crescent, Edlington, at around 7pm on Monday, April 22.

Detectives want to trace this man over a burglary in Edlington, Doncaster

CRIME: Police find cannabis farm while searching home of Sheffield man arrested for ‘threats to kill’

He got into the property through an unlocked door.

COURT: Sheffield family prepares for sentencing of elderly woman with dementia who killed husband

After stealing a handbag he drove off in a blue car.

READ MORE: Sheffield man still on the run nearly 10 months after murder

Detectives investigating the incident have released an E-fit of a man they want to trace.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 942 of April 22.