Adele Anley was seen banging on a door by one of her neighbours, on the doorstep of her Harworth home, on February 9, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

Anley, described as being "angry and all over the place," followed the woman inside and shouted: "Come on then," while spitting blood from a cut lip.

She grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her outside while "shouting and making noises," said Ms Tyler.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The police were called and Anley's victim was left with a scratched hand and lost hair from her scalp.

The 51-year-old became argumentative when police arrived at her home. As an officer tried to adjust the handcuffs, Anley shoved her, catching and cutting the officer's finger.

She was being driven to the police station when she lashed out with both cuffed hands and hit the officer who was driving on the head, but he managed to stay in control, said Ms Tyler.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Anley, a single mum-of-three with no previous convictions, had recently become alcohol dependent, after losing her mother to dementia last year.

On this day she returned home from visiting her father in Leeds and felt "very much alone," with "no one to talk to."

"One drink led to another," said Ms Coxon. "She has absolutely no idea how she ended up in the street with a split lip.”

After a night in the cells Anley was referred to a substance misuse charity. She is due to have her mental health assessed as she has reported having hallucinations and blackouts.

"She is now trying to drink one drink less every day," said Ms Coxon. "She said very clearly in her police interview - "I am disgusted that I acted in that way."

"She has not buried her head. This is a turning point."

Anley, of Greenwood Avenue, Harworth, admitted assault and two counts of assault on a police officer, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The case was adjourned until March 17 for a pre-sentence report.