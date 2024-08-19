Doncaster WHSmith puts security tags on back to school supplies in shoplifting clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at the Doncaster branch of WHSmith have begun attaching security tags to back to school stationery supplies after a shoplifting spree.

Staff at the Frenchgate centre store have taken the measures “after being hit with an epidemic of thefts by light-fingered parents,” The Sun has reported.

Pencil cases and compass sets for the new term have been targeted, the newspaper says.

WHSmith has put tags and stickers on maths sets costing just £3.99, as well as £4.99 calculators, and £9.99 pencil cases by trendy brand Hype.

WHSmith has been applying security tags to school supplies.

Packets of felt pens at £4.99 and £10 colouring pencil sets are also tagged and will trigger alarms if stolen.

Lunchboxes, reusable cups and £15 backpacks are also protected from thieves.

The high street giant is taking drastic measures, with even the cheapest items now being protected by security tags.

The tags, which are usually reserved for pricier items, can now be found on school supplies in WHSmith stores across the country.

One employee at a Doncaster branch told The Sun: "It's come to something when we’re tagging back-to-school gear.

"People were just helping themselves, so we had no choice."

The worker continued: "We've even had kids nicking supplies for school and keeping the cash they'd been given to buy them. It’s so sad to see."

Graham Wynn, of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Stealing is not a victimless crime.

"The £1.8billion a year lost to shop theft would be better spent investing in lower prices and better service for customers.”

“Retailers are forced to spend a further £1.2billion a year on anti-crime ­measures such as CCTV, security personnel, and anti-theft devices.”