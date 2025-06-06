Doncaster village carnival will still go ahead despite devastating attack by thieves

Organisers of a Doncaster village carnival say it will still go ahead this weekend – despite a devastating attack by thieves which saw competition prizes, gazebos, tables and electrical cables stolen just hours before the event was due to get under way.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raiders targeted a container belonging to Barnburgh and Harlington Village Carnival, making off with a string of items needed for this Saturday’s event.

But in a defiant message, organisers said: “We have had so many kind offers of help – thank you!!

"The carnival will still go ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will still go ahead this weekend despite an attack by thieves.

Earlier, a spokesperson said they were “devastated” and attacked the thieves for ruining the village carnival.

“Our village carnival container unit was broken into next to the primary school,” an organiser said.

“We are devastated.

“They stole all our tombola prizes - alcohol included, children’s prizes, gazebos, tables, extension cables a generator and a sack barrow, to name but a few items.

“All these items have been donated by people in and around our village or bought with money generated from the carnival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Did anyone see anything? Please get in touch if you did. Or if you hear of anyone trying to sell the above items.”

Doncaster North MP Ed MIliband condemned the attack and said: “I'm so sorry to hear about this happening. The organisers are looking for help with gazebos, tables and prizes for the carnival this Saturday. If you are able to help, please get in touch with the organisers through their page.”

Last month, organisers revealed details of the event which will take place on Saturday from 1pm - 4pm on the playing fields near to Barnburgh Primary School, Church Lane.

Proceeds will be ploughed back into the local community to help support local groups and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event promises fun and games and entertainment for all ages with balloon modelling, a World War Two army display and more to look forward to.

There will be all the fun of the fair, including:

A fun dog show

Barnburgh Primary School choir

A variety of stalls

Balloon modelling

Knottingley Silver Band

Belly dancers

World War II Army Display

Circus skills

Village show

Entry is £1.50 for anyone aged 12-plus and it's cash only on the day.