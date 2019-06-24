Doncaster trio arrested over attack on police officer
Three Doncaster men have been arrested in connection with a number of offences after an attempted assault on a police officer who was in the process of arresting them on suspicion of shop theft.
The incident happened outside the Morrisons supermarket in Boothferry Road, Goole, yesterday at 2.30pm.
The officer had approached the men who were in a car after he observed a theft in the supermarket.
One of the men allegedly lunged at the officer with an unknown small weapon.
The officer was unhurt but they drove off.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police traced the vehicle to Doncaster where the men were arrested on suspicion of assault, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing class A drugs, criminal damage and theft.
The trio, all from Doncaster and aged 59, 30, and 29, are currently in custody.
Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting said: “The officer had approached three men on his own who he suspected had stolen goods from a store, and was subjected to this attempted assault.
“We will continue to reiterate that any assault on our officers, even an attempted one, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Our officers work day in and day out to serve our communities and keep them safe.
“We do not expect to be assaulted as part of our everyday duties.”