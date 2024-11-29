Doncaster thug who brutally battered victim with hockey stick is jailed

A Doncaster man who brutally attacked his victim with a hockey stick before fleeing the scene has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew McMinn was brought to justice after detectives quickly traced his route and diligently gathered footage which showed him committing the assault on 17 July in Abbey Road, Dunscroft.

The 32-year-old travelled to the location on his bike with a hockey stick in his hand before striking the victim seven times across his head, chest and torso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was left in a critical condition, with McMinn delivering the brutal blows and then cycling away from the scene.

Thug Andrew McMinn has been jailed for battering a man with a hockey stick in Doncaster.

An investigation into the assault was immediately launched and Detective Constable Katie McCreadie explains more about how McMinn was brought into custody after his movements were traced.

"After obtaining footage of McMinn as he fled on a bike, we were able to track the route he took to an address where he deposited the bike and the weapon.

"Footage recovered from that address led to us capturing his face and distinctive tattoos on his neck and chest that we could identify him from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The amount of footage of him from the scene to the address, along with the comparison of his tattoos, left him with no choice but to plead guilty."

McMinn was soon arrested and brought into custody. In August, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

On Wednesday (27 November), McMinn, of York Road, Dunscroft, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

DC McCreadie added: "McMinn committed this horrific attack on a residential street in broad daylight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an unprovoked assault on a defenceless victim in view of members of the public and I am glad McMinn has now been brought to justice.

"The victim in this case suffered life-threatening injuries and I imagine the trauma of this incident will remain him for the rest of his life.

"I hope, however, that the sentencing of McMinn gives him the opportunity to move on from what must have been a distressing ordeal and I hope he feels that justice has been served."