Doncaster thug who attacked woman with crowbar and stole her motorbike jailed
Liam Askin pursued the woman as she made her way to work before attacking her when she came to a stop on a driveway.
He then fled the scene on her motorbike, leaving his victim with a broken arm.
An investigation was launched with Askin identified as the culprit via a social media post.
He was charged with robbery and pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty of the offence following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Askin, 27, of no fixed abode, has since been jailed for eight years and nine months.
PC Di Biase, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This was a horrific robbery which saw Askin target his victim on her morning commute before ambushing her and attacking her with a crowbar.
"As well as the obvious physical impact this had on his victim, it no doubt left a mental mark and Atkin's refusal to admit to his crime meant she had to relive it all in court during a trial.
"I was witness to the mental impact on the victim throughout the investigation and at court. She was pushed to tears whenever recollecting the incident and she should be very proud of the bravery and courage she has displayed throughout this ordeal.
"The team conducted a thorough investigation into Atkin's offending and I am pleased a jury were able to use the evidence displayed to them to find him guilty of robbery.
"I hope this sentence gives the victim closure from what must have been a traumatic time and sends out a clear warning message of just how seriously we take reports of violent offending.
"If you have been a victim of a robbery or a witness to one, please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."
You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers with information.
The service is totally confidential – you do not have to leave your name or any details.
You can get in touch on 0800 555 111.