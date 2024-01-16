Doncaster thief's one-man crime wave over as he is jailed for five years
Jesse Sadd wreaked misery and havoc on local communities during a reckless crime spree, with the 32-year-old arrested after assaulting an off-duty officer who was trying to detain him.
Sadd was spotted trying to break into the officer's car as it sat on his driveway, prompting the officer to restrain him. However, as he did, Sadd punched him in the face and bit his hand before he was arrested and taken into police custody.
Sadd, of no fixed abode, was wanted for a series of crimes across the city, including burglaries, shoplifting, fraud and criminal damage.
He sneaked into an elderly woman's home and stole her bank card and bus pass before recklessly stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items from shops.
Sadd went on to commit further burglaries, targeting two commercial premises from which he stole large quantities of cash and caused significant damage in the process.
Forensic work carried out at the scene of both burglaries led to Sadd's DNA and fingerprints being discovered inside the premises.
Response teams built up evidence against Sadd, with support from detectives working on Operation Castle - a proactive initiative to investigate burglaries in Doncaster.
Following multiple action plans, with CCTV gathering and forensic evidence procured, Sadd was charged with 15 offences.
They included four counts of shoplifting, criminal damage, two counts of fraud, three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, possession of the Class B drug cannabis, driving while disqualified and assaulting an emergency worker.
Sadd pleaded guilty to all the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (8 January). The following day (9 January), a judge jailed him for five years and four months.
PC Robyn Huckerby, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Sadd thought he was untouchable as he committed crime after crime with absolutely no thought or regard for the impact it would have on his victims.
"He raided people's homes while they slept, stole from hard-working local businesses and even showed violence in attacking an off-duty officer who bravely apprehended him.