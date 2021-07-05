Doncaster teenager wanted over serious assault is arrested in police swoop

Steven Whitaker was detained by police in Doncaster.

Stephen Whitaker, 19, was being hunted by police in connection with a serious assault which took place in Doncaster last month.

He was arrested last week, police have said.

Pictures show a number of officers detaining a suspect on the ground outside an address in the Clay Lane area of Doncaster.

He was wanted over an assault in Doncaster on June 12.

Police still want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Whitaker recently, or knows where he may have been staying.

People were warned not to approach him, but to call 999 with any sightings.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Stephen Whitaker, who was wanted in connection with an assault in Doncaster, has now been located by our officers.”