Doncaster teenager arrested and due to appear in court after being caught at scene of burglary
A Doncaster teenager has been arrested and is set to appear in court after being arrested at the scene of burglary.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 20:36 pm
Aiden Goodings, 18, from Woodlands, was charged by police in Barnsley and remanded to appear in court.
He was arrested at a property in Huddersfield Road, Penistone after officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Barnsley West Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to reports of a burglary in progress.
In a tweet, a spokesman said: “Fantastic team work from Barnsley West NPT and Barnsley CID.
“The quick response resulted in the arrest of an 18 year old male from Doncaster, with possible stolen property still on him. The male remains in custody.”