Doncaster teen at centre of murder probe was stabbed in 'horiffic incident' say police

Officers have now also officially named the 18-year-old who died as Joevester Takyi-Sarpong.

Joevester, known as Joe Sarpong, was found dead in Catherine Street by a passer-by on Monday morning.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday concluded he died as a result of stab wounds to his legs.

Joevester Sarpong, known as Joe Sarpong, was stabbed to death in Catherine Street on Monday.

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time, a police spokesman said.

A 38-year-old man from Doncaster, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could help.

DCI Emma Knight, leading the investigation, said: “This was an horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life.

“I would like to urge anyone who may know something to get in touch with us if they haven’t already.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Catherine Road in the early hours of Monday morning, or any motorists who may have dash cam footage.”

Anyone with anyone information can call 101 quoting incident number of 254 of 1 November 2021 if you can help. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.