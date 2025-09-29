Doncaster teen and man in court over badger abuse shared online

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
A Doncaster teenager and a man are due to appear in court charged with wildlife crimes – including attempting to kill a badger and sharing animal abuse online.

Keaton Hardy, 21, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts, attempting to kill a badger and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Most Popular

Kye Hardy, 19, also of Oldfield Crescent, is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts and sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/menacing message matter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges are in connection to an investigation into dogs being used to abuse animals, with the events being shared on social media.

A teenager and a man are due to appear in court over animal abuse, including attempting to kill a badger.placeholder image
A teenager and a man are due to appear in court over animal abuse, including attempting to kill a badger.

Both men will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 24 October 2025.

You can report wildlife crime to South Yorkshire Police in 101, or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report incidents in confidence to CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre by phoning 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice