Doncaster teen and man in court over badger abuse shared online

A Doncaster teenager and a man are due to appear in court charged with wildlife crimes – including attempting to kill a badger and sharing animal abuse online.

Keaton Hardy, 21, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts, attempting to kill a badger and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Kye Hardy, 19, also of Oldfield Crescent, is charged with possessing live/dead wild bird or parts and sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/menacing message matter.

The charges are in connection to an investigation into dogs being used to abuse animals, with the events being shared on social media.

Both men will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 24 October 2025.

You can report wildlife crime to South Yorkshire Police in 101, or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report incidents in confidence to CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre by phoning 0800 555 111.