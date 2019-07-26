Doncaster suburb hit by thefts spike
Thieves are targeting vehicles in a Doncaster suburb.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 11:12
The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on Facebook that there has been a spike in catalytic converter thefts from drivers’ vehicles.
They added: “For those aren't aware, these are usually made from platinum and so are high value.
“Where possible park your vehicles in your garden or garage and be vigilant.
“If anyone has any information please contact South Yorkshire Police (on 101) or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”