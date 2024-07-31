Doncaster street drinkers to face court after being caught boozing in town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair of street drinkers are facing court after repeatedly being found drinking alcohol in a Doncaster town.

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers successfully located and detained two street drinkers for court, a police spokesperson said.

The statement added: “This was after multiple breaches of the conditions of the order, by drinking alcohol in Conisbrough town centre.”

