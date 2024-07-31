Doncaster street drinkers to face court after being caught boozing in town centre
A pair of street drinkers are facing court after repeatedly being found drinking alcohol in a Doncaster town.
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers successfully located and detained two street drinkers for court, a police spokesperson said.
The statement added: “This was after multiple breaches of the conditions of the order, by drinking alcohol in Conisbrough town centre.”
You can report street drinking in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.