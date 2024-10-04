Doncaster store hit by failed cash machine raid to re-open as burnt out getaway car found
The trio struck at the Co-op store on Great North Road, Woodlands in the early hours of Thursday morning and attempted to steal an ATM before abandoning their bid and fleeing in a Land Rover.
The vehicle was later found burnt out and abandoned nearby.
A Co-op spokesperson said: “The incident was an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM.
“We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating and we would like to thank the police for the speed of their response.
“The store has remained closed to allow police to investigate and for the damage to be assessed and essential repairs to be carried out.”
“The store is expected to re-open today (October 4).
The store has been boarded up and cordoned off following the raid shortly before 2am on Thursday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of an attempted commercial burglary.
“It is reported that three unknown men attended the location in a silver Land Rover and broke into the premises.
“It is further alleged that the men attempted to steal an ATM from the premises but were unsuccessful.
“Officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service and the Land Rover was later found abandoned. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.