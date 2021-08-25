Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley found not guilty of Cancer Research fraud
Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley has been found not guilty of defrauding Cancer Research after being arrested in London earlier this year.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:19 pm
Hartley, 38, was arrested in Leicester Square in London in April wearing a Cancer Research t-shirt, hat and carrying a collecting tin.
But justices at City of London Magistrates said they could not be satisfied the items had been used in connection with fraud.
Hartley, who describes himself as the Love Campaigner, was arrested in the capital on April 6 this year.
More to follow.