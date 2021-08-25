Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley found not guilty of Cancer Research fraud

Hartley, 38, was arrested in Leicester Square in London in April wearing a Cancer Research t-shirt, hat and carrying a collecting tin.

But justices at City of London Magistrates said they could not be satisfied the items had been used in connection with fraud.

Hartley, who describes himself as the Love Campaigner, was arrested in the capital on April 6 this year.

