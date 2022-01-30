Doncaster stabbings: Town centre pub stays closed as mark of respect
A popular Doncaster town centre pub stayed closed last night as a mark of respect to the two victims of a knife spree which has sparked a double murder probe.
Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis suffered fatal stab wounds in the tragedy in Silver Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Ryan, 21, died at the scene, while Janis, 17, died later after being taken to hospital.
A third person, an 18-year-old boy, suffered stab wounds and is recovering.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is in custody in connection with the tragedy.
Some venues re-opened last night after a huge police cordon was lifted, but one of Doncaster’s most popular venues stayed closed.
A spokesman for Silver Street bar Biscuit Billy’s said: “Due to the tragic events which happened in the town centre in the early hours of this morning we will be closed tonight (Saturday)
"The police continue to investigate and cordon off a large area of the town centre. We will open as normal tomorrow.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those affected by the tragic loss of loved ones.”
Earlier, Number 15 on High Street, which was inside the police cordon also told customers it would be closed for the ‘foreseeable future.’
Police were called to Silver Street at around 2.40am on Saturday following reports of an altercation near to the junction with Hall Gate.
Officers sealed off huge parts of the town centre for more than 18 hours but the cordon was lifted around 9pm last night.