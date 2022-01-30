Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis suffered fatal stab wounds in the tragedy in Silver Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ryan, 21, died at the scene, while Janis, 17, died later after being taken to hospital.

A third person, an 18-year-old boy, suffered stab wounds and is recovering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biscuit Billy's was closed last night.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is in custody in connection with the tragedy.

Some venues re-opened last night after a huge police cordon was lifted, but one of Doncaster’s most popular venues stayed closed.

A spokesman for Silver Street bar Biscuit Billy’s said: “Due to the tragic events which happened in the town centre in the early hours of this morning we will be closed tonight (Saturday)

"The police continue to investigate and cordon off a large area of the town centre. We will open as normal tomorrow.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those affected by the tragic loss of loved ones.”

Police were called to Silver Street at around 2.40am on Saturday following reports of an altercation near to the junction with Hall Gate.