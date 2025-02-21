Doncaster shoplifter who jumped into canal to evade arrest given Poundland ban

A prolific Doncaster shoplifter who jumped into a canal to avoid arrest by police has been banned from a Poundland store after appearing in court.

Last month, Adrian Nickson was jailed for a spree of thefts at Poundland in Mexborough following an investigation by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Last week, Nickson was seen committing more thefts in the town, prompting the team to devise a plan to quickly arrest him and bring him into custody.

On Thursday (13 February), Nickson was spotted in Mexborough town centre trying to steal from Poundland, resulting in officers pursuing him towards a canal.

With nowhere to go, Nickson decided to jump in the canal before officers arrived to haul him to safety and arrest him.

The following day (14 February), Nickson appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

He was given a suspended sentence and made subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

PC Elisabeth Rocher said: "Nickson clearly showed no remorse for his prior offending as he was caught stealing from local businesses after being released from prison.

"We won't tolerate retail crime in Mexborough and that is why we worked quickly to apprehend him and bring him before the courts so he could be sentenced.

"He is now subject to a three-year CBO which bans him from entering Co-op in Adwick Road and Poundland in Market Hall.

"If he breaks the terms of this order, he could find himself back in prison.

"I would urge local businesses and residents to report any breaches so we can act and prosecute."