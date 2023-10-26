Doncaster Rovers has sent out a plea for information about missing pensioner Herbert, 79
In a club statement earlier this evening, the club revealed that Herbert (Bert) Wilson was a season member and has been missing since Tuesday night (October 24).
Bert was last seen in the Fairfield Road area, off York Road, Doncaster at 10.30pm shortly after attending the Rovers game against Salford City.
He usually wears dark jeans and trousers, a dark coloured puffer coat and a cap.
If you spot Herbert please contact South Yorkshire Police via the online webchat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 838 of Wednesday October 25, 2023.