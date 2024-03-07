Doncaster Rovers fan attacked by Bradford City supporters urged to contact police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brief video clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the supporter clutching his face and with a pool of blood on the ground in front of him following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw between the two clubs at Bradford’s Valley Parade stadium.

Police are keen for the fan to get in touch so the incident can be investigated.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media.

"We would encourage victims of crime to contact us by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

"Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

As the camera pans in and out on the distressed supporter, a voice off camera can be heard shouting “little div.”

It is not clear when and where the footage was filmed but it is understood to have been taken close to Bradford’s Valley Parade stadium following Tuesday night’s EFL League Two came between City and Rovers.

A caption attached to the video, which has been shared on X, formerly Twitter and Facebook said: “A group of Bradford City fans attacked a boy who was walking home with his dad after their match against Doncaster last night. Absolutely embarrassing.”