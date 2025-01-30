Doncaster response officers make swift arrests after 999 call for burglary in progress
Officers were alerted to a break-in at a property in Hexthorpe just after 10pm on Sunday night (26 January), with response officers dispatched to the scene.
Minutes later, two men, aged 47 and 43, found themselves in handcuffs and being escorted in a police car to the custody cells.
A further search of the property led to the discovery of a cannabis cultivation, with the plants seized from the address and destroyed.
The electricity had also been bypassed in the house, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties.
Doncaster Response Chief Inspector Louise Kent said: "We take reports of burglary very seriously and after receiving this 999 call, response officers were quick to mobilise to secure the house and make two arrests.
"Cannabis factories, such as the one found inside this property, are often linked to violent organised crime groups (OCGs), so this was a great additional find for the officers involved and enquiries are now continuing to find those responsible for this illegal and dangerous activity.
"This cultivation has now been shut down, with all the plants removed from the property and destroyed, and I want to reassure communities that we are continuing to work proactively to disrupt the activities of OCGs."