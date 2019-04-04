Doncaster residents warned about threat to ‘disconnect internet’ that you could get at any time

Doncaster residents are being warned about a scam in which people are being threatened with having their internet connection switched off.

Action Fraud, the Government’s national cybercrime reporting centre, said it has received more than 100 reports of the scam from victims nationwide.

Cybercrime.

The body described how the emails purport to be from Virgin Media and threaten the recipient with ‘automatic disconnection’ due to ‘invalid billing information’.

The links in the email lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal your Virgin Media login details.

The scam email.

In a statement, Action Fraud said: “Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your financial details.”

Report cybercrime to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.