Doncaster residents invited to community meeting with top cop

The meeting takes place on Wednesday, March 16, 6-7pm and members of the public from the Clay Lane, Wheatley and Intake areas are asked to go along.

Doncaster Central’s Inspector Mark Payling will be in attendance along with other members of the police that have responsibility for the area.

Also attending will be Doncaster councillors.

The meeting is at the Copper Pipe Café on Barnby Dunn Road.