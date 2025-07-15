Doncaster residents encouraged to help keep city safe by reporting crime and antisocial behaviour.

Via a new campaign — run jointly by South Yorkshire Police and City of Doncaster Council— residents are being encouraged to “Report It to Sort It.”

As part of their work to make Doncaster a more welcoming place that everybody can enjoy, the two partner organisations are urging members of the public to report any instances of crime or antisocial behaviour that they witness in their local area, in the city centre, or across Doncaster as a whole.

Depending on the form they take, safety issues in the city are dealt with by either the police or by the council. To make the reporting process here as straightforward as possible — so that residents can more easily notify the relevant authority when they do have concerns — a new page has been created on the Your Life Doncaster website.

Residents are encouraged to visit this page so they can be efficiently directed to report issues to the right team online, but there are options for contacting by telephone as well.

Using the new webpage, residents will be able to complete the appropriate online form for the type of behaviour or incident they want to report, whether that is criminal damage, harassment, vandalism, theft, assault or something else. In addition to this, it also enables the reporting of people sleeping on the streets, so that City of Doncaster Council’s compassionate Starting Point team can, in turn, get help to those who need it most. Speaking about this, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, said: “We know that safety and security is an absolute top priority for the residents and businesses of Doncaster. Together with our partners and South Yorkshire Police, we are determined to make sure that these concerns are dealt with.

“We have recently invested in cutting-edge CCTV technology, increased council and police patrols in the city centre, and introduced additional street cleansing resources as part of our ‘Safer City’ initiative to make Doncaster a safer and more welcoming environment that everybody can enjoy.

“To support this, we need everyone to report incidents so that we can deploy resources to where they are needed most. Residents and businesses can help contribute to this collective effort by letting us know about crime and antisocial behaviour (ASB) wherever it may occur across the city of Doncaster, whether that be in the city centre or your local neighbourhood.

“The information you share with the council and the police helps us ensure that appropriate action can be taken. So, if you do witness crime, antisocial behaviour, or a safety issue, please spare a few minutes and ‘Report It to Sort It’”

Doncaster Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Joe Hunt added: “Antisocial behaviour comes in many different forms and it’s important that you are reporting each incident to the right authority.

“We want Doncaster to be as safe and welcoming as possible and we recognise how antisocial behaviour can have a negative impact on our communities. That is why we remain committed to tackling it, and we will be bolstering our neighbourhood policing resources over the coming months so we can strengthen our response to tackling the issues that matter the most to you and ultimately keep you safe.”

To report crime or antisocial behaviour visit https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/report-it .

Alternatively call the police on 101 or if a crime is in progress 999.