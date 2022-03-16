Doncaster public urged to report wildlife crimes to police on patrol
Members of the public are being urged to report wildlife crime in Doncaster to officers out and about on patrol.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:49 am
Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team made the plea and said: “Your local Wildlife Crime Officer and her student have been out on foot wildlife patrol, deterring crime and increasing the safety of walkers, animals and other members of the public.
"Please come and speak with us if you see the officers out and about. We are always appreciative of any information or intelligence you may have.”