Doncaster professional ballet dancer is jailed for raping man in London
A professional ballet dancer from Doncaster has been jailed for raping a man and placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.
Regan Wilson, 23, admitted two counts of rape and one of sexual assault when he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London last week.
The court heard the offences took place at a hotel in London in January of this year.
He was sentenced to four years in prison and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order. He will also be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.
Wilson, of Pasture Close, Armthorpe, has been a dancer since the age of eight.
According to social media profiles, he pursued his career through the London Studio Centre in North Finchley with a degree in theatre dance and classical ballet.
He also studied for a diploma in contemporary dance and choreography at North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe between 2014 and 2016.
His profiles state that he is highly skilled in both ballet and contemporary dance.