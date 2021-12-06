Doncaster professional ballet dancer is jailed for raping man in London

Regan Wilson, 23, admitted two counts of rape and one of sexual assault when he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London last week.

The court heard the offences took place at a hotel in London in January of this year.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order. He will also be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballerina Regan Wilson has been jailed for four years for raping a man in London.

Wilson, of Pasture Close, Armthorpe, has been a dancer since the age of eight.

According to social media profiles, he pursued his career through the London Studio Centre in North Finchley with a degree in theatre dance and classical ballet.

He also studied for a diploma in contemporary dance and choreography at North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe between 2014 and 2016.