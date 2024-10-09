Doncaster Probation Delivery Unit rated ‘Inadequate’, despite “culture of collaboration and teamwork”
This is the first inspection of this PDU since it was established under the unification of probation services in 2021.
Martin Jones, Chief Inspector of Probation, said: “It was pleasing to see the workplace culture at Doncaster PDU was one built on collaboration and teamwork, and the staff and management demonstrate a commitment to improving service delivery. Unfortunately, this was not yet being reflected in casework and Doncaster PDU was rated ‘Inadequate’ overall.”
Strategic partners regard Doncaster PDU positively, and inspectors observed a collaborative approach to partnership working at both a strategic and operational level.
Services for people on probation were co-located, which made them accessible, and provided enhanced information-sharing opportunities between probation staff and partnership agencies.
However, inspectors were disappointed that practitioners did not consistently use this vital intelligence from agencies such as police and social care to inform assessments and plans.
Inspectors found inconsistent evidence that practitioners had sufficiently considered individuals’ protected characteristics and circumstances, and the necessary adjustments needed to ensure all people on probation were given equitable access to services and interventions.
Mr Jones continued: “Reassuringly, staff and leaders at Doncaster PDU understand where the PDU needs to improve and clear plans are already in place to make these improvements happen.
"We hope our recommendations will support Doncaster PDU on their journey in achieving their vision of delivering high-quality practice, and I wish them every success.”