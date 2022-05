Tyler Wilson, 22, who is serving time at HMP Hatfield for a section 18 wounding assault, has gone missing.

CCTV footage shows Wilson leaving the open prison at around 7.23pm on May 9. He has not returned since.

Wilson has links to Wheatley and Barnby Dun. He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with short, brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Wilson, 22, who is serving a prison sentence for section 18 wounding, walked out of HMP Hatfield on May 9 and has not returned.