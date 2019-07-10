Doncaster prisoner absconds on day release
A Doncaster prisoner is on the run after absconding while on day release.
Michael Wright, aged 44, is serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery at HMP Hatfield after being jailed in 2011.
CRIME: Body of man found in Sheffield house lay undiscovered 'for some time,' police revealOn Thursday, July 4, he was reported missing after he failed to return to prison after ‘a period of approved day release’.
Prisoners are allowed out on ‘day release’ as part of their rehabilitation as they prepare to be freed at the end of their sentences.
POLICE: Man remains in police custody after reports of machete attack in Sheffield shopWright is originally from Doncaster and has links to several areas across the district, including Balby and Woodlands.
LATEST: Doncaster street sealed off after shootingDetective Inspector Steve Smith, said: “Teams of officers have already carried out a number of enquiries to locate Michael Wright and while he also has links to the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, we do believe he is likely to be staying somewhere in Doncaster. “It is vitally important that we locate Wright and return him to prison, so if you do have any information as to where he has been staying, please get in touch.”
Anyone who spots Wright is urged not to approach him but to dial 999 immediately.Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 to pass on information to help police officers locate the fugitive.
Quote incident number 788 of July 4.