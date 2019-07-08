Doncaster primary school closed and pupils sent home after police called in over threatening text messages
A Doncaster primary school was forced to close and pupils sent home early after police were called in to deal with threatening text messages.
Pupils were sent home from Kirkby Avenue Primary School in Bentley at lunchtime following an incident outside the school gates this morning.
South Yorkshire Police has released brief details of the incident which saw parents being asked to pick up KS1 and KS2 pupils from the Kirkby Avenue school at 12.45pm.
A statement said: “Just after 8.45am this morning, police received a call that a woman at a school in Kirkby Avenue, Doncaster was the target of threatening text messages from a man known to her.
“The alleged messages were not connected to the school and there is no risk to pupils or staff.
“The man has been identified and traced to a separate county and enquiries are continuing.”
A text message sent out by the school to parents and seen by the Free Press said: “Due to the incident this morning, police cannot guarantee their presence at 3.30pm.
“Therefore we are advising parents to come and collect children at 12.45pm.”
We have contacted both the school and Doncaster Council for more information.