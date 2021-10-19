Doncaster postcode named in top ten of UK's speeding hotspots with 55,000 offences

New data maps the places in Britain with the highest amount of speeding offences – with the Doncaster DN postcode coming in in tenth spot in the list.

However, the DN postcode covers a wide area which stretches from Doncaster, across Scunthorpe and as far as Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

According to data obtained from the DVLA by Wessex Fleet, these are the UK postcodes that have the most people who’ve been “done” for speeding.

The Doncaster postcode was named as one of the UK's speeding hotspots.

B, Birmingham - 91,566 speeders

S, Sheffield - 74,069 speeders

NG, Nottingham - 71,536 speeders

BS, Bristol - 65,519 speeders

LS, Leeds - 59,893 speeders

NE, Newcastle Upon Tyne - 59,523 speeders

PE, Peterborough - 58,648 speeders

M, Manchester - 58,072 speeders

NN, Northampton - 54,656 speeders

DN, Doncaster - 54,577 speeders