Doncaster postcode named in top ten of UK's speeding hotspots with 55,000 offences
The Doncaster area has been named in the top ten of the UK’s speeding hotspots, with nearly 55,000 offences.
New data maps the places in Britain with the highest amount of speeding offences – with the Doncaster DN postcode coming in in tenth spot in the list.
However, the DN postcode covers a wide area which stretches from Doncaster, across Scunthorpe and as far as Grimsby and Cleethorpes.
According to data obtained from the DVLA by Wessex Fleet, these are the UK postcodes that have the most people who’ve been “done” for speeding.
B, Birmingham - 91,566 speeders
S, Sheffield - 74,069 speeders
NG, Nottingham - 71,536 speeders
BS, Bristol - 65,519 speeders
LS, Leeds - 59,893 speeders
NE, Newcastle Upon Tyne - 59,523 speeders
PE, Peterborough - 58,648 speeders
M, Manchester - 58,072 speeders
NN, Northampton - 54,656 speeders
DN, Doncaster - 54,577 speeders
The figures show how many recorded speeding offences on residents' driving records but doesn’t reveal how serious offences were.