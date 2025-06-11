Doncaster policing team's 'swift action' tackling off-road bikes commended by MPs in parliament

Neighbourhood police officers in Doncaster are continuing to make a difference and protect the public from dangerous off-road bikes, with their work recently recognised in parliament by the Home Secretary.

Tackling illegal off-road bikes remains a priority across the force and Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have been using an array of different tactics to crack down on this damaging anti-social behaviour.

After gathering information and intelligence from the public, officers have used drones and long lens cameras to track the whereabouts and movements of off-road bikes, leading to seizures and arrests.

They also regularly conduct high visibility patrols in hotspot areas and work alongside partners and our dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team to directly combat this issue.

These stolen motorbikes were found in a shed after officers deployed a drone to track where they were located.

Last week in parliament, Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher referenced Doncaster East NPT as he commended the team for their work in tackling off-road bikes, particularly in the Hatfield and Dunscroft areas.

He recognised how "swift action" was making a "real difference in tackling anti-social behaviour", with his comments supported by Home Secretary and MP Yvette Cooper.

Explaining the approach to tackling off-road bikes in the Doncaster East NPT area is Sergeant Simon Lovell: "It started off with a targeted response to reports of off-road bikes in the Armthorpe. We recognised the issue at hand, gathered intelligence and then began using a variety of tactics to combat the issue.

"We have used a mixture of overt and covert patrols in hotspot and hard to reach areas as we've found that although the uniformed patrols provide reassurance, we have the element of surprise when our officers are wearing plain clothes.

"The drone is a fantastic tool, particularly in the rural parts of east Doncaster, as it gives us an eye in the sky.

"Historically, riders might have been able to evade us but we now have this drone, it gives us a great opportunity to see where they've gone when they try to go off the beaten track.

"The success of these tactics in Armthorpe has since seen them rolled out across the rest of the Doncaster East NPT catchment area and the team as a whole remain absolutely committed to targeting off-road bikers and combatting this reckless form of anti-social behaviour."

Last month, the drone was used to apprehend a 13-year-old passenger riding illegally on a stolen motorbike in a farmer's field in the Hatfield area.

This month, the team have dispatched a drone to recover two stolen motorbikes in the Dunscroft area.

After receiving reports of the bikes travelling towards Stainforth, the drone was flown to track the vehicle's movements, resulting in officers finding them hiding in a garden shed.

Two youths were identified in connection with this offence and have been interviewed by officers.

A stolen motorbike was also seized in Thorne last month, with two stolen motorbikes recovered from an address in Stainforth.

Two modified pedal bikes were also seized in Dunscroft and Stainforth, with the vehicles found to have been adapted and fitted with a motor which can reach dangerous speeds of up to 30mph.

A stolen moped was also recovered by an eagle-eyed PCSO who spotted the vehicle stashed in bushes in Thorne Community Wood on Monday afternoon (9 June).

Using off-road bikes, including quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes, in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the landowner or local authority is strictly forbidden.

Every day, Doncaster East NPT are gathering more and more information on where these bikes are being ridden illegally and the support of the public is invaluable in allowing us to enforce the law, make arrests and seize these vehicles.

The recent launch of the 'Where's That Bike' campaign encourages people with information about off-road bikers in their area to submit it through a QR code.

The team also want to make people aware of the use of electric bikes and scooters, also known as e-bikes or e-scooters, being used illegally in the east of Doncaster.

Inspector Carr said: "Although it is legal to purchase these bikes and scooters, you can only ride them in specific areas and their intended purpose if often confused so I would urge people to make themselves aware of the laws before purchasing these vehicles.

"Every day, officers are working hard to build intelligence on the activities of off-road bikes in the east of Doncaster and take enforcement action.

"It's encouraging to hear that our work has been recognised and we hope communities are feeling the benefit of our enforcement action.

"However, with summer only really just starting, we want to assure you that we won't be resting on our laurels and we will continue to use all the intelligence, information and tools at our disposal to stop off-road bikers from blighting our communities.

"They're not only putting themselves in danger but innocent people around them and we won't tolerate this kind of reckless anti-social behaviour in the east of Doncaster."

You can read more about the rules and laws regarding e-bikes and e-scooters here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/advice-escooters/.

If you wish to report information to us anonymously regarding off-road bikes in your area, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.